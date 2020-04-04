A private family graveside service was held at Lee Memorial Park at 11 A.M. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 for Dorothy Bailey Davis. Dorothy died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at the NMMC after a few years of failing health. She was 92. Born in Lee County in 1927 to the late Lee and Bessie Wood Bailey, she lived her entire life in Lee County. Dorothy was married for 51 years to her sweetheart and business partner, Ernest Davis. They were self-employed paint contractors for many years. Dorothy loved dressing to the 9's, dancing, tending her garden and flowers and socializing with family and friends. She and Ernest enjoyed going to Church at several area churches. She was a gentle soul, kindhearted, and a committed Christian. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Ernest Davis. Her children, Phil Hallman, Mickey Davis, Billy Davis and Pete Davis and their families. Numerous grands, great grands and great grands that Mamaw loved. Her sister, Ruth Rappsis and nieces, nephews and cousins. Holland Funeral Directors was honored to serve the Davis family.

