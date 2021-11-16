Dr. Edith Jewel Boyanton Davis, the accomplished trailblazer, joined her Lord and Savior, Monday, November 15, 2021, while residing at Generations Assisted Living Community at the age of 81. She was born in Brookhaven on January 29, 1940, to James Edwin "Ed" Boyanton and Bonnie Kate Woodall Boyanton. On May 29, 1965, she married, James T. Davis, they were married for 54 years before his death in April of 2020. In 1958, Edith graduated from Bay Springs High School and then went to Jones County Junior College. She received her Master's Degree from Mississippi State University. Dr. Davis graduated magna cum laude from William Carey College where she earned her doctorate in microbiology. In 1971, Dr. Davis joined the staff of Our Lady of Holy Cross College in New Orleans as a lecturer in biology. In 1975, she became head of the division of Natural Sciences, and in 1983, she was named Dean of Our Lady of Holy Cross College. She also served as an aftercare counselor for the Hebert Chemical Dependency Unit aftercare program, after earning another Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Counseling. After receiving her degree she worked a number of years as a Licensed Marriage Counselor. She was an accomplished woman professionally as well as personally. She had a tenacious spirit, always giving her best. She was a Master Gardener, talented seamstress, and crossword enthusiast. Although her professional career and hobbies kept her time-limited, she remained dedicated to philanthropy, privately donating to ministries and foundations that aligned with her vision. Dr. Davis was a founding member of The Church at Trace Crossing. Dr. Davis was survived by her two children, Dawn Michele Lott Lewis and her husband, John, of Poplarville, and Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife, Erinn of Springhill, Kansas; six grandchildren, Caleb Lott, Micah Lewis, Johnny Lewis, Gabrielle Lewis, Justin Addvensky, and Thomas Davis; three great-grandchildren, Elliot Lott, Magnolia Jane and Elijah Lewis; great-niece, Stormy Riels; and her best friend which she considered more like family, Carie Frazer and her husband and their son, Orren of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Bonnie Kate Boyanton; husband, James T. Davis; and brother, James Ralph "Buster" Boyanton. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mathew Gilbert officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to The Church at Trace Crossing, Missionary Fund, 1590 McCullough Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804.
