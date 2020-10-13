Robert Gene "Bob" Davis, 88, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Mr. Davis, a microbiologist and laboratory owner was born March 2, 1932 in Doddsville, Sunflower County to Jeff Robert Davis and Theosa (Osa) McCarty Davis. With his parents he moved to the Avon community in Washington County in 1937. In 1938 he began school at Riverside Consolidated School, Avon Miss. and attended until graduation in 1950. He attended Miss. State University where he received B.S. and M.S. degrees. In 1970 Bob earned a Ph. D. at Louisiana State University. He served in the United States Army, active and reserve, 1955-1963. After employment with the Miss. Agricultural and Forestry Experimental Station, Stoneville, Miss., Dr. Davis founded Davis Research, Inc., Avon, Miss. in 1981, owning and operating the company until 2006. Dr. Davis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Tupelo, MS Bob leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Hobart Davis of Tupelo, two daughters, two sons, three grandsons, six great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Osa; two brothers, Jeff Curtis Davis and Cecil Wayne Davis, and a sister Vivian Davis Clayton. A Memorial Service honoring Bob's life will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until service time at 11:30 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be recorded and live streamed for those unable to attend. A memorial service will also be held at Boone Funeral Home in Greenville at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15 . Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
