William Ernest Davis, 94, after a long and fruitful life, met his Creator on Friday, October 1, 2021 from NMMC after a period of declining health. Born July 19, l921 in Cross Co., Ark. to Philander and Lula Mae Moore Davis, Ernest spent most of his life in Lee County, Miss. He graduated from Plantersville High School in l945 and joined the U. S. Navy on October 4, l945 and where he served honorably served with the rank of Fireman Second Class discharging on August 2, l946. He began a career as a self employed house painter which lasted well over 50 years. He married Dorothy Bailey Hallman for 51 years before her death April 3, 2020. There was no greater fisherman than Ernest. He loved the outdoors and dipping a hook in any body of water he came upon. Ernest loved to talk to anyone who would listen and was a great Southern storyteller. He and Dorothy enjoyed going to Church and visited over the years most of the Churches in Lee County. Ernest was a good ole soul! A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with his friends, Mike Davis and Steve Holland, speaking. Burial will immediately follow the service. Ernest is survived by his children, William E." Billy" Davis, Mike Davis, Phil Hallman and their families; his grandchildren, Michele Davis Brady, William Scot Davis, Jennifer Davis Butler, Chad Hallman and Greg Hallman and 9 great grandchildren; a host of friends he made over the years in the house painting business. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy and son, Eddie Eugene "Pete" Davis.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.