Frankie Ann Bethay Davis, age 75, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away in her home on Friday, December 24, 2021. Services will be Monday, January 10, 2022. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Service will be 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with burial in the Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lyon, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements. Frankie was born on August 19, 1946 in Tupelo, MS. She moved to Booneville, MS in 1950 where she lived until graduating from high school. Frankie attended Mississippi State University for college. After graduation, she moved to Jackson, MS and worked for the MS Alcohol Beverage Control. While working there, she met Thomas Davis from Clarksdale, MS. They were married August 7, 1976 at St. Peters Co-Cathedral in Jackson, MS. From there, the couple moved to Clarksdale, MS. Frankie was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. In her earlier years, she worked at St. Elizabeth Catholic School and later joined McElroy Insurance Services where she worked until retirement. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Davis; parents, Frank and Lois Jobe Bethay; sister-in-law, Rosalie Brown; brothers-in-law, Roy Brown and Morris Favi. Frankie was devoted to her family. She leaves behind two sons, Joseph Davis and his wife, Laura, of Memphis, TN and Brent Davis and his wife, Ashley, of Murfreesboro, TN; one sister, Brenda Martin, and her husband, Larry, of Havana, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Favi of Memphis, TN; brother-in-law, Habeeb Joe Davis of Hattiesburg, MS. Mrs. Davis also is survived by three grandchildren, Thomas Davis, Graham Davis, and Quinn Davis. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Frankie was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan and loved her two boys, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, family, and friends more than anything. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
