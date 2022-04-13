Garvin Wayne Davis (85) passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed raising chickens, watching NASCAR, eating at The Pit, playing cards and dominos, taking family vacations and spending time with his friends and his family, especially his grandchildren. Services are 3 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. David George officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022 and will last until service time on Friday. Garvin is survived by his daughters, Trina Eaton and Ginger Cummings of Jumpertown; his son, Dylan Davis of Jumpertown; his brother, Gene Davis (Nell) of Jumpertown; his sister, Jodie Crowe of Rienzi and his grandchildren, Carley Woodruff (Brad) of Blackland and Blake Cummings of Jumpertown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Wilma Davis; his wife, Betty Sue Davis; his son, Scotty Davis; his brothers, JR, Ellis and Taylor Davis and his sons-in-law, James Roy Eaton and Jeffery Cummings. Pallbearers are Randy Downs, Wesley English, Gary Green, John Berryhill, Danny Bishop, Eddy Davis, Chris Davis and Shane Crowe. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
