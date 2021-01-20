Our beloved, Gary Kindle Davis, passed away on January 17, 2021, peacefully following an unexpected illness at the age of 72. Gary was survived two great nieces that were the light of Gary's life, Kendall Joy Blaylock and Sienna Rose Blaylock and their parents of Memphis, TN; special Aunt Mary Von Mitros of Memphis, TN; Aunt Willard "Faye" Davis Mock and husband Arlis of Fulton, MS; and many other close cousins and great nieces and nephews who adored him and always referred to him as "Uncle Gary." Gary was born in Tupelo, MS on March 3rd, 1948, to the late Kindle "Bud" Davis and the late Juanita Joy "Nita" Brown Davis. He was preceded in death by his sister Juanita Devon Davis Blaylock. He attended Mississippi State University and was still a Bulldog fan all the way. He was the co-owner of Bud Davis Cadillac and Cadillac Sabb of Memphis where he and his father worked side by side until his father's death. After the passing of his father, Gary still remained the owner running the family business. Gary's passion for antiques prompted his love of travel all over the world. At one point his collection was his own private museum. Until his mother's death she as well traveled with him worldwide and at one point they together even owned "Just Things" dealing with all antiques. Gary enjoyed reading, supporting the Memphis Grizzlies, and going out to dinner with his best friend Patti Davis Bennett; however his most important time was spent with his family. He will forever be remembered for all of his love, kindness, and generosity. His employees at Bud Davis Cadillac were also a huge part of his family. They shared a mutual respect and bond like no other. Bobby Kline, who worked with Gary for over 23 years, was also like a brother - Bobby and his late wife Raenel were his most dear friends. Orange "Rainbow" Rainey was also a special part of Gary's life for over 50 years. What initially began as a professional relationship through the car dealerships, quickly led to a rare and unique bond. Pall bears include Bobby Kline, Orange "Rainbow" Rainey, Michael Horton, Justin Stone, Davis Horton, Tab Bennett and Richard Kelley. Honorary pall bears include his much extended Bud Davis Cadillac family. A private service for the family will be held this Saturday, January 23 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Anyone who wish to view may do so Facebook Livestream via www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the efforts of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and/or the Porter-Leath Children's Home. Please see below for their addresses: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38104
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.