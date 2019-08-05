George "Porgie" Eustace Davis, 65, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, with his wife and family by his side, at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. He worked as a cable lineman for 40 years. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, outside under the shade trees, and playing cards and dominoes. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ward Davis; his children, Mickey Ward(Christina) and Charlotte Ledbetter(Eddie); his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; five sisters, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester(Ray), Deidra Tutor(Mark), Doris Ard and Daphne Burchfield; two brothers, Greg Davis and Glen Davis; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle Davis; two brothers, Gerald "Nut" Davis and John Davis; and one brother in law, Donnie Sansing. Services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brandon Murphree and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Mickey Ward, Greg McCoy, Zach Coomer, Mark Tutor, Mike Biffle and David Ward. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 5-8PM and Wednesday, August 7, 12PM until service time.
