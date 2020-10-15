Gregory Lynn Davis, 61, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Grenada, MS. Greg was born on New Year's Day in 1959 to Mrs. Johnnie Mae and Mr. Hoyle Davis in Troy, MS where he was raised. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Troy, MS. He was a long time brick mason and enjoyed his work. He enjoyed his family and his grandsons. He was proud to talk about his mother and his great grandchildren, Aubrey Davis and Liam Harcrow. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and fishing. His last fishing trip was on Grenada Lake. He is survived by his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; daughter, Teresa Lynn Davis; grandsons, Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, and Kameron Boone; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Claire Davis; great grandson, Liam Jase Harcrow; siblings, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester(Ray), Deidrie Tutor(Mark), Doris Ard, Daphne Burchfield, and Glenn Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle D. Davis; brothers, George Davis, John Davis, and Gerald "Nut" Davis; and his brother-in-law, Donnie Sansing. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brandon Davis, Chandon Harcrow, Kameron Boone, Codi Hester, Ray Hester, Glenn Davis, and Mike Gillen. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 12PM until service time.
