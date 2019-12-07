OLIVE BRANCH -- Herman Ladrone Davis, 82, passed away Friday, December 06, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. Services will be on 12/9/2019 1:00 p.m. at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ in Southaven, MS. Visitation will be on 12/9/2019 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

