James C. "Jamie" Davis, 48, passed away on Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns, riding motorcycles, weekend cookouts and riding side by side with his family and Ashley buddies. He was a loving husband, devoted friend and hard worker that provided for his family. Jamie was a long haul truck driver for Ashley Furniture and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Jeff Reeder officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mary Ann Gilbert Davis of Guntown; father, Doug Davis of Guntown; brothers, Doug Davis Jr. of Ecru and Anthony Davis (Christy) of Blue Springs; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends; special pets, Annie and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Malone Davis. Pallbearers will be his co-workers and friends from Ashley Furniture. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
