James T. Davis, 80, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Starkville, August 6, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Davis. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University. James retired from Entergy Corporation after 25 years and from the Mississippi National Guard after 21 years. He was a member of The Church at Trace Crossing. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Edith B. Davis of Saltillo; son, Jeffrey Davis and his wife, Erinn of Spring Hill, Kansas; grandson, Thomas Davis of Spring Hill; brother, Larry Davis and his wife, Blakely of Mobile, Alabama; and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to either Eight Days of Hope, PO Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Mid-South Food Bank 239 S Dudley St, Memphis, TN 38104. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.