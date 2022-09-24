James Walter "J.W." Davis, 88, began his new life in heaven and reunited with his wife on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1934, in Shannon, Mississippi to the late Gilbert Thomas Davis and Jewel Stella Gray Davis. J.W. grew up in large family with six siblings in Monroe County. According to the whole family, he was gladly designated as his mother's favorite child. He was a proud graduate of Becker High School and obtained his diploma in 1953. A patriot, J.W. enlisted in the United States Air Force serving for two years towards the end of the Korean War. Upon leaving the military, he worked at several places. Initially, he lived and worked in Zion, Illinois. He then moved back to Monroe County where he worked at Amory Sheet Metal, in Amory, and then at Walker Manufacturing in Aberdeen. Lastly, he had a 25-year career at Kerr McGee in Hamilton, MS. He married the love of his life on July 2nd, 1960, Shirley Jean Strawbridge. Together they had two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. J.W. was a selfless man. He made sure that his family never wanted for anything - especially his wife. They will all miss him dearly, and are rest assured that he is now at peace and healed. His legacy will live on in the hearts of others for generations to come. A restless soul, J.W. loved to travel the countryside in the comfort of his vehicle alongside his family. He often took them back to the places of his childhood, and often reminisced about his upbringing during the countless drives on the back roads. J.W. was a prolific reader. He read and amassed hundreds of books in his lifetime. He spent many days from sunup to sundown at Lake Monroe fishing with his wife and Tom and Nell Haney. Other hobbies included playing cards and board games with family, completing Sudoku puzzles, collecting coins, and playing online golf games. Papaw Jay was known as the "local taxi service" by the great-grandchildren and their friends especially after school. He lived out his faith in his daily walk and interactions with others. He was constantly thinking of others always placing their needs before his, and he enjoyed worshipping God with his fellow church family members at Gregory Chapel Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tomlin (Edward), Amory; son, Keith Davis (Paige), Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jeffery Williams (Kim), Travis Williams (Alice), Tyler Davis, and Matthew Davis; great-grandchildren, Jon Isaac Williams, Mia Cromwell, Emma Williams, and Bella Vinson. A host of nephews and nieces. Abby, his beloved dog who was his protector and devoted companion. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hershel and Gene Davis, and his sisters, Syble Thornton, Francis Hall, Bonnie Buchanan, and Betty Langford. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Jeffery Williams, Travis Williams, Dale Langford, Donald Davis, Robert Clyde Buchanan, Jon Isaac Williams, and Mark Buchanan. Visitation for the family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory. A special thanks to Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS, and Legacy Hospice in Amory, MS, for the exemplary care given to our loved one during his final days. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800 or online at gideons.org. Memories and condolences may be share with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
