On Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, James William "J.W." Davis, 93, resident of Ripley, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the well lived life of Mr. Davis will be at 2 PM Monday, November 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. David Paseur will officiate and burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens near Ripley. Mr. Davis was born October 25, 1927 in Birmingham, AL, the son of the late Hezekiah and Maudie Trussell Davis. He was employed in the manufacturing industry in Tippah County that included BenchCraft Corporation before retiring 30 years ago. A member of Victory Chapel Baptist Church, Mr. Davis will be remembered for his love of traveling, fishing and camping. An even tempered, kind-hearted person who enjoyed staying busy, he loved driving his lawn-mower around to gather cans for "scrap iron"which filled his days with much pleasure. Watching old westerns on television was a favorite pastime. Blessed with a large family, Mr. Davis's heart was full of love for his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories to treasure until they meet again. Visitation will be today from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Davis is survived by the family he loved, three daughters, Beverly Bridges and Marsha Bryant (Richard), both of Ripley and Linda Davis of Birmingham, AL, two sons, Wayne Davis (Teresa) and Louis Davis, both of Ripley, twelve grandchildren, Alton Bridges (Amy), Angela Hamblin, Leslie Jeter (Bobby), Selena Bryant, Pattie Childers (Stephen), Libbi Havelin (Daniel), Justin Hill (Ambre), Woody Hill (Kim), Morris Hill (Jennifer), Wesley Davis, Shelby Davis and Dezi Morton (Micheal), twenty-five grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jean Crum Davis, second wife, Clarice Richardson Davis, four sisters, five brothers and a son in law, Henry Bridges. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Davis family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
