ABERDEEN -- James Davis, 94, passed away Sunday, December 01, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, Dec 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Sat, Dec 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove.

