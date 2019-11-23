Vivian "Jane" Cox Davis, 90, died November 23, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 28, 1929. She was the only child of Earl and Bertie Glen Windham Dobbins. All she asked to be put in her obituary was "She was a Democrat and a Methodist." Yet she was so much more. Her beautiful smile brightened the days of everyone she met. Granny's life touched numerous people and left them better for having known her. As a young woman widowed at 32, she was both mother and father to her four young offspring. She worked in real estate to provide for them in Tupelo and later in Booneville. She started the Methodist retirement home in Memphis. She had her own car dealership in Humboldt, TN, becoming one of the first women in America to own one. In each town she lived, she made a difference: as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, church trustee, Woman's Clubs member, and president of the Booneville Friends of the Library. She was a charter member of Booneville's Chamber of Commerce. She loved bridge, her friends, and, of course, her family. Survivors include her children Cathy Cox Dunaway of Tupelo, Jeff Cox (Geri) of Columbia TN, Jason Cox (Edie McLeod) of Walnut Creek, CA, Candace Jane Cox Mache' (Robert) of Memphis, TN, Gary Davis of Memphis, and her daughter-in- love Kay Beane Guyton of Tupelo. Her grandchildren are Amanda Walker (Brandon) of Emerson, NJ; Emily Mauney (BJ) of Ripley, MS; Jessica Cox and Darin Cox of Portland, OR; and Vivian Michael Mache' of Memphis, TN. Great-grandchildren are Paige, Cayley, and Lyla Cox of Mooreville; Emma, Thomas, Cyrus, and John Walker; Griffin and Madelyn Jane Mauney, and Rowan Boileau of Portland, OR. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Clyde (J. C) Cox of Tupelo, her parents, and three grandsons Jeffrey Cox, Barton Cox, and Jason Dunaway, and a son-in-law Gary Dunaway. A special thanks goes to her caregivers Cheryl Burress and Margo Thompson, as well as to Encompass and Sanctuary Hospice providers. Honorary pall bearers will be the members of the Wesley Sunday School class from Booneville First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, Booneville; the Girl Scouts of America, Sanctuary House in Tupelo or the library of your choice. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the services with the Rev. Philip Box officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m., and the Celebration of Life at the funeral home Monday at 11 a. m. A private graveside service will be held after.
