Janie Lawrence Davis entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Monday, August 1st, 2022, she was 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Fletcher and Annie Lee Rodgers Gafford, her first husband and father of her children, William Terry (Bill) Lawrence and her second husband, Thomas Wilburn Davis. Alice Jane Gafford was born January 25, 1943, during a winter storm on the way to the hospital. In response, she was affectionately nicknamed "Sleet" in her infancy. Her icy arrival stood in stark contrast to a lifetime of her warm, sweet and loving disposition. She was a selfless and devoted mother and wife whose greatest joys were her family and her faith. Janie was a native of the Pinedale community. She graduated from Pinedale High School in 1961 as salutatorian which always made her laugh as she was quick to point out there were only eight people in her graduating class. She was industrious, hard working and energetic. During her lifetime she was a mail carrier, assistant postmaster, beautician, teacher's assistant, grocery store produce manager/clerk, realtor, insurance salesperson, and store owner. She was an exceptional Southern cook who took great pride in cooking for her family. Her children and grandchildren all had favorite dishes she would happily prepare for them. Janie was a life-long and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities and where her cakes were legendary. She lived a servant's life and modeled a servant's heart. Her gift of joy, shown through many acts of kindness, and always served with laughter and smiles, will be remembered by her large family and many friends. The love she poured into them will go on. Her love easily survives this earthly death. Her legacy lives on in her four children and twelve grandchildren, William Keith Lawrence (Rebecca) of Oxford, Zack and Anna Grace Clayton (Carter); Terri Lawrence Williams (David) of Southlake, TX, Cole, Nate & Sam; Paul Jeffrey Lawrence (Michelle) of Etta, Sara Emily, Hunter & Carley; and Gregory Haynes Lawrence (Michelle) of Etta, Ben (Susan), Luke, Tate Howard & Jack Howard. Janie is also survived by her sister, Sue Chaney (Robert) and her brother, Roger Gafford (Marrietta), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Magnolia Place and HomeCare Hospice in New Albany who took kind and compassionate care of her during the last stages of Alzheimer's Disease. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3rd, from 5-7:30pm at United Funeral Services, 700 MS-15, New Albany, MS. A service honoring her life will be held on Thursday, August 4th, at 11:00am, at Salem United Methodist Church, 1521 SR 355, Etta, MS, with graveside service immediately following. Her grandsons are honored to be pallbearers. Memorials may be made to The MIND Center at UMMC either online (Link: Donate to The MIND Center) or by mail to 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or to Salem United Methodist Church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
