Jannie M. Davis, 91, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lee Hill Cemetery, West Point, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Lee Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow at Lee Hill Cemetery.

