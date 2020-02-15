Janniece Kemp Davis slipped away from her 75 year earthly pilgrimage to her eternal reward from the North Miss Medical Center in the late night of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving and grateful family. An independent lady who sense of humor was wicked and tart, Mama Jann, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born on January 7, 1945 in Mobile, Alabama to the late David and Janie Kemp. She grew up in Ackerman, MS. She married Sidney Terrell Davis, Sr. and to this union was born two children, Terrell and Shaundra. Jann spent over 25 years as a secretary for Tuscarora Plastics. Always the life of the party, Jann had a joyful personality and enjoyed to the fullest her family and friends. She was an avid reader, loved the arts, baking especially her hallmark staple she called Honey's Chocolate Cake, most often a gift to her family and friends. She loved the beach and often traveled there with her daughter, Shaundra and equally enjoyed the many gatherings around her son, Terrell and his wife, Donna's pool in Brewer. A caregiver, she was widely known to take care of her friends in their time of need and despair. Her laughter was contagious and infectious and was a trademark of her incredible journey. She will be missed by all! Per her personal request, a Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at son Terrell's home in Brewer (156 Drive 308, Shannon, MS. 38868) from 4 PM-8PM Monday, February 17, 2020. Her fondest memories were around his pool where she celebrated life and good times. Please come casual. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Jann is survived by her children; Terrell Davis and wife, Donna and Shaundra Davis and a brother, Carroll Kemp and a host of loving friends. To reflect her love of autistic children, memorials should be mailed to the Autism Center of Tupelo, 146 South Thomas St., Tupelo, Mississippi
