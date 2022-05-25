Tupelo--Jean Lee Cutcliff Davis, 77, passed away Monday, May 23rd, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, with her family by her side. She was born June 20th, 1944, in Amory, to Leo Alexander and Warrenne Brownlee Cutcliff. She married Pat Davis of Fulton, MS on August 21, 1966. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Jean Lee will be remembered for her dedication to her community. She served as President of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo, President of the Tupelo Garden Club, and Chairman of the City Beautification Committee of New Albany. She was a member of the Board of Directors of LIFT, Inc. for over 20 years, and was an original member of the Tupelo Biracial Committee in 1978, one of her proudest accomplishments. Jean Lee was a lifelong Methodist and a member of New Albany First United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and faithfully served in numerous ways. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, Julian Davis, her mother in law, Hazel Davis and her brother in law Terry Asbury. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Pat Davis; daughter Meg Gibens (Brad) of Tupelo; son Patton Davis of Tupelo; her two sisters, Melissa Durrett (Frank) of Amory and Martha Asbury of Tupelo; her brother L.A. Cutcliff, Jr., of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Her beloved grandchildren, Avery Gibens, Charlotte Gibens, John Gibens, Charlie Davis, Mattie Davis and Will Davis; and her nieces and nephews and their children whom she loved very much. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Sanctuary Hospice House and Pearl Ivy for their loving care of Jean Lee. A Celebration of Life service for the family will be held with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will follow from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
