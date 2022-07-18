Jeffrey Curtis Davis departed this life from his residence in the Longview Community of Pontotoc County on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was 49 years old. Born in Tupelo on April 17, 1973 to the late Jerry Ellec Davis and Eleanor Bliss Davis Collier, he spent most all his life in this area. A master mechanic, he worked many years for Trulove's Garage. He enjoyed tinkering and piddling with with old vehicles, riding his motorcycle and collecting and researching old coins. Jeffrey was an attendee of the The Anchor Church. He was the widower of Kim Bone Davis, who died October 9, 2019. A service celebrating his life will take place at 6 PM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 6 PM Wednesday. Jeffrey is survived by his two daughters, Amber Davis (McCord Cunningham) and Tory Davis all of Moulton, Ala.; 2 grandchildren, Aaron and Oliver Davis; his sisters, Anita Cantrell (Earl Wayne) of Hodges, Ala., Mary Jo Stockton (Johnny) of Saltillo, Cynthia Dickens of Tupelo and Jenny Davis (Bobby) of Tupelo; his brothers, Mike Davis (Margie) of New Albany and Jerry lee Davis of Mantachie; a special companion, Connie Scott; several nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kim who died in 2019; his son, Jeffrey "Little Jeff" Davis in 2014 and two brothers, Cliff Collier in 1980 and John Davis in 2004.
