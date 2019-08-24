Mr. Joel Anthony "Bubba" Davis, Jr., 28, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at North MS Medical Center due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born November 24, 1990 in Tupelo, MS to Joel Anthony Davis, Sr. and Bobbie Meyers Davis Ready. Bubba was a gifted mechanic who enjoyed working on his motorcycle. He worked over 5 years at Covington Service Center. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and four-wheelers. His greatest joy was his 5 year old son, Deklan. He accepted Christ as his savior and was baptized during his childhood at Hughes Chapel in the Auburn community. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, August 25th , 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jim Varnon officiating with a time for friends to speak. A graveside service will follow at Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon - service time Sunday only in the Tupelo Chapel. Survivors include his mother Bobbie Ready and Step-father, Jamey Ready of Tupelo; his son, Deklan James Davis of Tupelo; sister, Andrea Mask (Clay) of Shannon; step-brother, James Edward Ready, III (Edy) of Oxford; half-sister, Emily McCarty (Brian) of Jackson, and step-sister, Candice Pacetti (Vinny) of Tupelo; aunts, Bonnie Meyers of Auburn community, Paula Malone (Pete) of Mooreville, and Linda Washington of Auburn community; uncle, Randy Davis (Brenda) of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Isobel Wallis, and aunt, Mattie Dale Farris. Pallbearers will be Dusty Williams, David Parker, Brandon Sheffield, Trevor Harlow, James Harper, Josh Soper, Scott Parker, Steven Jackson, and Tommy Taylor. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 p.m., Sunday and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
