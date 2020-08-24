Johnnie R. Davis passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born August 6, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Mervin and Wanetta DeBarge Davis. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Homewood, ILL. He was an employee of Electro-Motive Division of General Motors in Lagrange, Ill for thirty years. He was a tool and die maker. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sargent 1st Class. On October 25, 1970 he married Nancy Jane Warrington from Cotton Plant, MS. They had two daughters, Jamie Ann Davis Brown and Joey Marie Davis Gross. Johnnie loved to work on cars, fish, make items from wood, go on vacations and reenact the Revolutionary War. Johnnie is survived by his wife and two daughters. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda Angelo and Donna Harris; a brother, Danny Davis; and four grandsons, Isaac Lynn Brown, Samuel Reddeer Brown, Tyler Ethan Gross and Garrett Carter Gross. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m. outdoors at United Funeral Service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. In honor of Mr. Davis's military service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Marine flag during his service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
