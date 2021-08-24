Albert Sidney Davis, Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on August 23, 2021. He was born July 18, 1931 to Albert Sidney Davis, Sr. and Nellie Francis Linville Davis in Ripley, MS. He was married to Amy O. Dillard Davis and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with International Harvester, Inc. and attended the West Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at the West Ripley Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Bro. Randy Latch. Albert is survived by his wife: Amy O. Dillard Davis of Ripley, MS; two sons: Michael S. Davis (Vickie) of Eads, TN, Glenn Alan Davis (Gloria) of Bartlesville, OK; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: Albert Sidney Davis, Sr. and Nellie Francis Linville Davis; two brothers: Bro. Roger Davis, Homer Davis; six sisters: Marie Simpson, Virginia Wood, Charlene Ford, Anna Laura Rutherford, Willard Kent, Etoye Hobson; one great-grandchild: Jabree Davis. The pallbearers are: Larry Hobson, Barry Hobson, Danny Hobson, Anthony Byers, Ken Lence. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
