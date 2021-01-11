Ben was the first born son of Patricia and Eddie Hugh Standifer and the late Ben Davis, Sr. Ben professed his belief in God by uniting with White Hill M.B. Church where he remained until he united with St. John M.B. Church in Shannon. He was a long time employee of People Lounger and worked at Allen White and Home Stretch until he decided to enjoy life more by retiring and spending more time with his family. He married Cynthia Fells Davis and remained her lifelong partner for 47 years until his Heavenly Father called him home. Out of this union came two children Roderick and Kimberly. He leaves to mourn and remember him his wife Cynthia, two children Roderick of Shannon and Kimberly (Eric) Jones of Tupelo; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two sisters Juanita Johnson of Shannon and Carolyn (Willie) Davis of Tupelo; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John Church Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
