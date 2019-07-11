John Gordon Davis, Jr., 87, died at NMMC Hospice Unit. In recent years one of his sayings has been, "I've outlived most of my friends and about all my music heroes except Willie." He was a lifelong resident of the Saltillo/Guntown area except for the 4 years he served in the U.S. Navy. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer, 2nd Class. He also was an E5 Engineman. While in the Navy, has was a Fireman, then transferred to a Seaplane Unit in Texas, then aboard a destroyer named USS O'Hare. He played guitar in a band on the ship. He visited many countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, France (to name a few) and his favorite, Cuba. He attended his ship's Navy reunions for many years. He was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church and attended regularly until his health declined. He enjoyed Larry Gentry's Sunday School class, Brotherhood breakfasts, and always looked forward to Rally Day. He was the owner of Davis Engine Rebuilders for 30 years and was active in AERA & MAWA. He never missed a convention. He also attended NASCAR races. He loved to travel and stay in National Parks across the U.S. He loved playing his Martin guitar and going to Bluegrass Festivals where he could jam with other musicians under the shade trees. His favorite place was Mountain View, Arkansas. His favorite music was Classic Country. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and an active member of the Lee County Shrine Club. He was the "Popcorn Man" when he worked Concessions with other Shriners at BancorpSouth Arena events. Survivors include daughter, Judy Swords (Mike) of Sherman; grandchildren, Lori Horne (Bryant) of Tupelo and Dayton Swords of Nashville; great granddaughter, Isla Horne; stepdaughter, Gayla Reese (David) of Shannon, her children, Shawn Reese & Sommer Gilleylen and several grandchildren; sister, Jewell Sparks (formerly of NC) and special friend, Oneta Brackeen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colene; his parents, John Gordon, Sr. & Edith Davis; brothers Charles Davis & William Davis. Visitation will be Saturday, July 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. Wayne Frederick. Special music will be provided by Larry Roberts and Larry Dean Hutcheson. Pallbearers will be Bobby Martin, Murray Alexander, Mark Greenwood, Mike Robison, James Rogers and Ricky Rogers. The family wishes to thank the staff at AvonLea; Cedars Rehab; Jane Sams and her Visiting Angels, Katherine Springer, Penny Estes, IMarie; caregiver, Nancy Kilpatrick. Also, Dr. Renata Palasiewicz, Hospitalist; Hospice Care staff; long-time doctors, Dr. David Irwin & Dr. Kevin Koehler.
