MUSCLE SHOALS, AL -- Karron "Gail" Davis, 73, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia, AL. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS.
