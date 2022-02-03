Larry Donell Davis 68, of Tupelo passed away at NMMC from complications of COVID. Larry was born on January 4,1954 to Louise White in the state of Tennessee. Larry is survived by a very special niece Nancy Graham of Tupelo, his sister Alice Brooks (Nathaniel Edwards) of Tupelo, and brothers Jimmy Shumpert of Tupelo, and Michael Davis of Scramento, CA. Larry was preceded in death by his mother and his God Father Jimmy Shumpert. He was a Missionary Baptist by faith and enjoyed gardening and yard work. Our family at Associated are honored that the family of Mr. Davis chose ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL Home to take care of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every member of his family. Visitation with viewing will be Today, Feb 4th 2022 at Magnolia Room of Associated at 11am until 6pm. Private Interment will follow on Sat at Porters Memorial Park. Please visit the "Tribute Wall" to leave a message or memory for the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.