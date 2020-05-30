Leon Spencer Davis, 90, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. A native of Lee County, he was born May 10, 1930 to George Franklin and Willie B. Parker Davis. As a young man, Leon traveled to Long Island, New York to visit family and by fate, met his wife, Theresa Scarpa. They made the return trip to Tupelo together and were married on October 8, 1949. Early in life, he worked some years driving a truck and working in carpentry. He later retired from Precision Blades after a fulfilling career as a machine operator. Leon enjoyed doing small projects around the house, watching the Southern Gospel Channel on television and tending to his yard. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Tupelo. Survivors include his son, Wayne Davis and his wife, Cathy of Rienzi; four grandchildren, Spence Davis and his wife, Lynn of Corinth, Amy Sanford and her husband, Chris of Mooreville, Beau Hendershot and his wife, Kelly of West Frankfort, Illinois and Jason Hendershot and his wife, Shawn of Windsor, Illinois; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Jean Pope and her husband, Lawrence of Lake Piomingo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa Davis; four brothers, Roy, Jack, Clarence and Raymond Davis; and sister, Irene Raines and her husband, Curtis. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 31, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Spence Davis, Hayden Davis, Chris Sanford, Austin Sanford, and Frankie Sanford. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
