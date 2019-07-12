Louise Carrie Davis 97, passed away on July 11, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She retired from Blue Bell MFG. and she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and flowers. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church and she loved her church family. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Neil Davis and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. She is survived by her grandson, Derek Taylor of Alpine and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Carrie Burchfield Canerdy; husband, W.D. Davis and a daughter, Shelby Taylor; 8 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.