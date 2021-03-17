Marcia Dale Davis, 68, went to her eternal resting place Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Tishomingo Community Living Center. She was born October 4, 1953 to Marvin Wallace Davis and Gwyndelene Butts Davis. Marcia graduated from Ingomar Attendance Center and was a legal secretary for most of her life. Services for Marcia will be 11:00am Friday, March 19, 2021 at Martintown Cemetery, in New Albany, MS. She is survived by several cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gwyndelene Davis, and a sister, Deborah J. Davis. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

