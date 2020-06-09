Margaret Christine Presley Davis began her long awaited journey to heaven early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Ms. Davis was born to the late John Thomas and Annie O'Barr Presley in Egypt, MS, on July 28, 1934. She attended and graduated from Okolona High School as her father had before her. She began initiating high school reunions at their 50-year mark, tracking down each class member and keeping tabs on each fellow graduate thereafter. She loved the Lord, her family, and almost all sports. The Okolona Christian Church was where Ms. Davis was baptized early in life as well as her three children. She was devoted to her Lord in daily prayers and Bible studies. She often mailed clippings or handwritten notes of uplifting spiritual writings she had found and wanted to share with all her family. She also served as a Church Board Member, Trustee, Member of Missionary Committee, Vice President Ladies Council, and Adult Sunday School Teacher. Cooking was a way of telling family and neighbors alike that she loved them, and she was an especially good cook when it came to her corn bread dressing, meatloaf, cornbread, and vegetable soup - and even an occasional pot of squirrel dumplings. But you knew you were especially loved if you were given one of her homemade pecan pies, orange cakes, or drop chocolate cookies. It always smelled yummy at her home. Before calling, everyone knew to check the sports calendar, especially to see if Mississippi State was playing anything! Ms. Davis loved sports, but she especially loved the BullDawgs and watched them without fail. She wasn't going to talk long on the phone if she was watching the BullDawgs. She spent many years working, beginning with Delta Trousers, where she served as a union rep for her sewing division, and then Futorian, both located in Okolona, MS. Next she tried her hand at retail, first with Simpson's, followed by the Manager of Bill's Dollar Store, both in Okolona. Her last job before retiring was probably the one she is best known for as she worked at the Okolona Health Department assisting all the little boys and girls with shots for school or new mothers with babies as well as other health department duties. She is survived by her three children, Ellen Lois Davis Burnham (Thomas) of Brandon, Nora Ann Davis Rogers of Bruce, and Travis "Bud" Davis, Jr. (Beth) of Okolona; nine grandchildren, Ellie Burnham Word (Scott) of Brandon, TJ Burnham of Warrensburg, MO, Beau Burnham (Rachel) of Pearl, Holladay Burnham Bowman (Kevin) of Brandon, Abby Rogers Inman (Chance) of Bruce, Presley Rogers Lee of Saltillo, Kristie White (BG) of Fulton, Trey Davis (Molly) of Tupelo, and Savannah Davis of Okolona; fifteen great-grandchildren, Alex Word Adams (Michael) of Starkville, Terry Word Pullen (Jackson), Sam Word, John Palmer Word, all of Brandon, Kaylee Brooke Burnham of Starkville, Lawton Burnham, Benjamin Burnham, Brelyn Burnham, all of Brandon, Rebecca Lynn Burnham, Ella Burnham, Cope Burnham, all of Pearl, Mary-Travis Bowman of Brandon, Case Inman, Sadie Inman, both of Bruce, and Easton White of Fulton; and her beloved brother, D. F. Presley of Indian Trails, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Lois Duncan O'Barr; paternal grandmother, Ms. Offie Presley; her sister-in-law, Jewel Presley; and her grandson, Dallas Cole Davis. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family visitation on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Holland Funeral Home in Okolona, MS at 10:00 A.M. Graveside services will follow at East Chickasaw Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 A. M. with her grandson, Pastor Beau Burnham, officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel is overseeing all arrangements. Pallbearers will be Chance Inman, Trey Davis, TJ Burnham, Sam Palmer, Kevin Bowman, and Scott Word. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Macedonia Cemetery Fund, ATTN: Sammy Kimbrough, 2038 Highway 8 East, Houston, MS 38851, or Wounded Warriors Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541.
