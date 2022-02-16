Margie Miller Davis, 81, was born May 27th, 1940, to Morgan and Carrie Miller in Okolona, MS. She departed this life and gained her wings on February 12th, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS. Margie was a member of the West Amory Church of Christ. She was educated Forshee Grove at Nettleton, MS and Wren Consolidated High School in Wren, MS. She worked as a machine operator at the former Amory Garment Factory for 30 years until her retirement. Margie was a kind, loving, generous, and strong-willed woman whom the community adored. She never met a stranger and would spark a conversation and laughter with anyone. In 1961, was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Raymond Davis. The couple had five children. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing meals for family and friends. She was praised for her sweet potato pies, dressing, and greens. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her family and others. She loved attending church and was an active member until her illness. She leave to cherish her memory four children: Martha Davis, Brenda (Richard) Crump, Anthony Davis all of Amory, MS and Raymond Earl Davis of Grand Rapids, MI; two sisters, Mary (Henry) Randle of Aberdeen, MS and Larnell Miller of Okolona, MS; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Carrie Miller; husband, Raymond Davis; son, Tyrone Davis; five siblings, Alfonzo Millers, Amy Hunter, Geneva Maeweather, Bessie Miller, and Rebon Jacox, and one great granddaughter, Zylynn Parrish. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at United Memorial Cemetery in Amory, MS, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 12 noon, with Brother Lorenzo Jones officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 2:00-5:00pm at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
