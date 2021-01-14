Marvin and Gwyn Butts Davis, lifelong residents of the Martintown Community, passed away peacefully at the New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Davis died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the age of 92 and Mr. Davis died on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the age of 94. A Graveside Service honoring the Christian lives of this beloved couple will be at 2 PM Friday, January 15 at Martin Cemetery with Bro. Terry Cutrer officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. and Mrs. Davis received their education in the Union County Public School System and were members of Ingomar Baptist Church. A World War II United States Army Veteran, Mr. Davis was a dairy farmer throughout his life and was employed by Masterbilt Corporation. He was also the last charter member of Martin Baptist Church. A homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Davis was employed with the Munsingwear Corporation until her retirement 27 years ago. Mr. and Mrs. Davis are survived by nieces and nephews. The family request that memorials be directed to Ingomar Baptist Church Day Care, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS 38652. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneraland cremations.com. (662)539-7000
