NEW ALBANY -- Mona Lisa Davis, 60, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany Visitation. Services will be on Saturday June 27, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
