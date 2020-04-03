TUPELO -- Mrs. Earnest "Dorothy" Davis, 92, passed away Friday, April 03, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit after an extended illness in Tupelo. Services will be on April 4, 2020 and are Private to Family at Lee Memorial Park.

