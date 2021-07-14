Patricia Ann Smith Davis, 67, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence in the Old Union Community. She was born March 30, 1954 in Aberdeen, MS to Hubert Morgan Smith and Ruby Jo Edwards Smith. She was a graduate of Shannon High School and a lifelong resident of the area. She loved her flower beds, growing flowers, going out to eat and going to auctions, and keeping everyone on the hill in line. She loved her family. She was a member of the Old Union Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jay Shannon officiating. Private burial will be in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to serve their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 4 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Pat is survived by her son, Thomas Clay Davis (Starlon) of the Old Union Community; her sister, Martha Jo Johnson (Johnny) of Nettleton; granddaughter, Hannah Leann Davis; one great-grandchild on the way; and a host of nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Ruby Smith; sister, Judy Carroll Bullock; and brother, Darrell Smith.
