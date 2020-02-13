Houston-Randy "R.B." Davis, 68, found relief from the pains of this world today, February 12, 2020. He was born September 14, 1951 in Tupelo to the late William Leon Davis and Ada Clarice Bishop Davis. Randy was a graduate of Houston High School, Itawamba Community College, Delta State University and Mississippi State University. He was a teacher with the Houston School District for 30 years. He was a member of the Rhodes Chapel Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda McCullough Davis of Houston, MS; his son, Billy Davis (Mary) of Houston, MS; his daughter, Anna Davis (Jillian) of East Point, GA; his beloved grandsons, Tyler Davis of Houston, MS and Cooper Davis of Houston, MS ; a sister, Jan Davis McKiney of Houston, MS ; a nephew, Ryan McKiney (Nikki) of Houston, MS; his mother-in-law, Ella McCullough of Houston, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Leon Davis and Ada Clarice Bishop Davis; his father-in-law, Hugh McCullough. Donations may be made to: Rhodes Chapel Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 110, Houston, MS 38851 or favorite charity. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
