Raymond Earl (Scrap) Davis, 80, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in the Auburn Community after an extended illness. He was born on March 30, 1939 in Cherokee, Alabama to the late Omar Gaston Davis and Lue Ella Brown Davis of Cherokee, Alabama. Mr. Davis was a very talented man that was gifted with the ability to design and create many different types of equipment and machinery used within the companies that he worked. Over the years, he was employed by Purnell's Pride in Tupelo, Bassett Furniture in Saltillo, and Confortaire, Inc. in Tupelo to name a few. Raymond was a very loving, dedicated husband and father and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Over the years, you would find Raymond at a ballfield watching his children or grandchildren playing ball or perhaps, you were fortunate enough to attend one of his many fish fries that were always a hit with friends and family. He enjoyed riding horses, coon hunting, fishing, and had been known to earn trophies within either of these areas. He also enjoyed spending time with his close friend Donnie Simmons. Services will be held on Saturday, March 7th beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Mr. Davis' daughter, Marie Frison, officiating. Burial will be at the Beech Springs Cemetery. Survivors include his four daughters, Donna Trim Kingsley (Robby) of Mooreville; Lisa Trim Hill (Nathan) of Cullman, Alabama; Ellen Marie Davis Frison (Tremaine) of Tupelo; and Ella Charlene Davis (Ivy) of Plant City, Florida; five grandchildren, Joe Kingsley (Megan) of Mooreville; Jordan Kingsley Smith (Bobby) of Mooreville; Halee Steele (Brandon) of Tupelo; Laken Frison of Tupelo; and Maddie Miles-Steele of Tupelo; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Flo Davis Alexander of Ridgeland, MS; Janice Davis Johnson of Carbon Hill, Alabama, and Penny Davis Beasley of Tupelo; brother, Tim Davis (Bethany) of Southaven; host of other family and friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Sue Marie Davis of Tupelo; his parents, Omar and Lue Ella Davis of Tupelo; and sisters, Gladys Davis Gullett of Atlanta, Georgia and Endy Davis Conley of Tupelo. Pallbearers will be James Conley, Daniel Conley, Josh Conley, Mike Beasley, John Beasley, Brian Beasley, Donnie Simmons and Joshua Simmons. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6th and from 10 p.m. to service time on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.