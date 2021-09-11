Raymond Davis, 81, was born September 24, 1939, to the late Isiah and Earlean Davis. He was called home on September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Raymond was born in Aberdeen, MS. He attended Chism Chapel Church at an early age. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Isiah and Earlean Davis, his brothers, C. L. Davis, and Naman Davis, one sister, Deborah Westbrook, one son, Rickey Sales, and great-granddaughter Zylynn Parrish. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Margie Davis; three sons: Raymond Earl Davis of Grand Rapids, MI, Anthony Davis and Tyrone Davis of Amory, MS; two daughters: Martha Davis and Brenda (Richard) Crump both of Amory MS; six brothers: Joe (Rosetta) Davis, Aaron (Evelyn) Davis, and Kenneth Davis of Houston, TX, Leroy (Linda) Davis of Leakesville, MS, Melvin Davis of Chicago, IL, and William Davis of Grand Rapids, MI; seven sisters: Dorothy (Charles) Lagrone, Mattie (Victor) Wofford, Charlotte (Herman) Johnson, Rosa (Leddell) Gillyard, Naomi (Ruben) Garcia, Elaine Davis all of Houston, TX, and Evelyn (Larry) Crump of Amory, MS; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Graveside Service Honoring his Life will be held Friday, Sept. 17, @ 11:00 a.m. at United Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6:00 p.m. at Susie L Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
