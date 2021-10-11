Rev. Harry Bryan Davis, 70, of Hamilton, Mississippi passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Harry was born December 14, 1950, to Wilbur and Katherine Davis in Smithville, Mississippi. A proud graduate of Smithville High School and Mississippi State University, he began pastoring before attending Memphis Theological Seminary. He treasured each friendship he made while serving many more churches over some 24 years. As a foster parent, he realized great satisfaction providing a loving home to children in need. When the opportunity knocked, giving him the chance to host exchange students, he didn't hesitate. Harry was an inspiration to the young men he was fortunate to host over a twenty-year span. He found great personal joy being able to teach students at East Mississippi Community College. In his earlier years, on a lazy day, one could find Harry at a well-stocked fishing spot. It was hard to see him without a book, as he was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and understanding. Traveling to new places along with his love of music were some of Harry's favorite ways to spend his precious free time. Harry is survived by his brother Jerry (Sherry) of Starkville; sister-in-law Kathleen Davis of Smithville; 4 nieces- Melissa, Candace, Jennifer, and Elizabeth; 1 nephew- Greg; and too many other family members to list. He was preceded in death by his brother Joel, and his parents. Funeral services will be held Thursday October 14, 2021, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, Hamilton, Mississippi at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1PM-3PM at the church. The Rev. Roger McGrew will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Stefan Sartori, Riccardo Ugelini, Branson Shields, Austin Myers, and Steven Peloquin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
