GUNTOWN -- Robert "Bob" Davis Davis, 65, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Creekside Personal Care Facility in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 @4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 1:00 - 4:00 Wed. at Waters Funeral Home.

