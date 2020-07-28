Robert "Bob" Lee Davis, 65, was born July 05, 1955 and passed from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. Bob was born, raised and spent his entire life in Guntown, the one place he believed to be the center of the universe. Bob served his beloved hometown for 12 years as an alderman and 8 years as mayor. He drove a truck for CF for 20 years and worked for Lee County for 15 years and was an active member of Guntown Lions Club. Bob loved to hunt, fish, and cruise with his family. He loved his truck, being outdoors and spending time visiting with friends and family in his man cave. Bob spent many summers at Pickwick, pulling all the kids, friends, and family behind his boat. He taught so many people to ski and was an expert barefoot skier. Bob's greatest love on this earth was his wife of 37 years, Kathy Davis and son Lee Davis. He made sure his nieces and nephews knew he loved them like his own children. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy Coker Davis; son, Lee Davis (Samantha); grandchildren, Clay Davis, McKenna Earnest and Rissa Gunn; sister, Gail Davis Langner; brother, Chip Davis; brother-in-laws, Ronny Horton and Donny Horton (Billie); sister-in-laws, Roseanna Davis Behrman and Susan Davis; devoted family friend, Monica Barnes; nieces and nephews, Caroline Irwin Upthegrove; Davis Irwin, Deanna Davis Gable (Ike), Daniel Davis (Kellie), Brett Davis, Bailey Davis (Sara), Hunter Davis, Kelsey Roach (Spencer), Nikki Jones (Brad), Shane Horton (Ashley); host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Martha Dean Davis; brother, Dan Davis; sister-in-law, Robbi Roach; father-in-law, Roy Coker. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time @ 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
