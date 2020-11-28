Sara Kathryn Rodgers Davis, 72, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Guntown after an extended illness. Kathryn was born on August 06, 1948 to Leck and Clyde Rodgers and grew up in the Jugfork community. She and her husband, Douglas R. Davis of 37 years lived in the Guntown Community. They enjoyed every spare minute at their second home camping and fishing at Mills Creek in Pickwick. Sara was an expert seamstress. She was a supervisor at Risotto Clothing for 25 years. She then went to work at Action Lane for over 20 years earning their perfect attendance award. But she always made time for granddaughters requested sewing projects. Funeral services will be held Sunday @ 2:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. Burial wil be in Ellistown Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Davis of Guntown; sons, Doug Davis (Cindy) of Ecru, Anthony Davis (Christy) of New Albany and Jamie Davis (Mary Ann) of New Albany; (6) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren; sister, Janette Gunter of Little Rock, Arkansas; brother, Jimmy Rodgers of Guntown; (3) nieces and (4) nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:30 until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
