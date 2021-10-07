Sara Davis, 96, of Booneville, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. Sara was a 1943 graduate of Booneville High School and attended Mississippi University for Women. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Booneville, a lifetime member of the D.A.R. and loved sewing and playing bridge. She was the owner of the original Grace Shop in downtown Booneville and considered her customers and fellow merchants to be a part of her family. Funeral services will be on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Sisk and Rev. Bobby Hankins officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM-3:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. She is survived by her daughters, Jama Smith (Mark) and Julie Oliver (Joe); her grandchildren, James Peyton Chambers and Sarah Grace Smith (Mark); her great grandchildren, Rivers Davis Dorris and Sanders McNeil Dorris; her nephew, Tim McCary (Penny) and her great niece, Abagail Washington (Phillip). Special thanks to special friends and caregivers, Odesser Perrin and Martha Grizzard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee Fugitt and Amanda Grace McDonald Fugitt; her husband James Luther Davis and her sister, Barbara Fugitt McCary. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
