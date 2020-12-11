Rev. Charles Lyndle Davis, Sr. (known by all as Pop) 85, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on August 17, 1935, to Ealy Tiny and Bertha McAlister Davis in Pleasant Ridge Community in Union County - Mississippi. He was a retired Baptist Minister and Pastor for over 50 plus years and a former employee of Genesco. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley. A private family graveside service will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Wier's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Bill Foley and Dr. Micah Carter officiating. Rev. Lyndle is survived by a son: Charles L. Davis, Jr. (Pam) of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Cindy Davis Hubbard (Gerald) of Pittsboro, MS; six grandchildren: Brad Davis (Pam) of Madison, MS, Josh Davis (Shonda) of Ripley, MS, Wesley Davis (Chelsea) of Ripley, MS, Ben Hellums (Christine) of Oxford, MS, Jayla Hubbard of Oxford, MS, Jessica Hardin (Dustin) of Pittsboro, MS; eleven great-grandchildren: Cade Davis, Cooper Davis, Clark Davis, Cora Davis, Andi Kate Davis, Saylor Davis, Derek Anderson Hellums, Wyatt Hellums, Davis Hellums, Oliver Hellums, Colton Hardin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Barbara Dale Childers Davis; three brothers: Acy Burl Davis, Armon Davis, Doxey Davis; two sisters: Hazel Gafford, Flora Hamblin. Pallbearers will be Brad Davis, Josh Davis, Wesley Davis, Ben Hellums, Dustin Hardin, Mike Pruitt. Honorary will be the great-grandchildren. Memorials in Honor of Rev. Lyndle, may be made to: My Choices Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 1351, Ripley, MS 38663 or LaBonheur Children's Research Hospital 50 N. Dunlap St. Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy for the Davis family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
