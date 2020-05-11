Every star shines bright for a time. On Friday May 8, 2020, God saw fit to raise up a star to his kingdom and he called his servant home. Robert Davis Sr. was born February 2, 1931 to the late Elsie Davis Garth, Jim Wilbert and Adella Davis. He attended Pleasant Valley School and later attended Wren Consolidated School where he played baseball and basketball. Grave site services will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 12 noon at Greater New Prospect M.B. Church in Nettleton Westbrooks Funeral Home of Aberdeen will be in charge of the arrangements. He professed hope in Christ at an early age at Pleasant Valley U.M. Church where he later moved his membership to Greater New Prospect M. B. Church. He remained faithful doing God's work by singing in the choir and serving on the Trustee Board until his health failed. He was joined in holy matrimony to his school sweet-heart, Iola Wilson Davis on October 2, 1948 and to this union ten children were born. He was employed at Clear View Ranch where he worked for many years. Later, he worked at Conoco, Red Cap and True Temper Sports in Amory, MS until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved his family. He had a heart of gold. He loved working in his garden and could often be heard singing and yodeling throughout the neighborhood. He is mostly remembered by how he would hold up traffic to and from work and wherever he traveled. He had a great sense of humor, an easy going demeanor, with a laugh that was contagious. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elsie Davis Garth, Jim Wilbert, and Adella Davis, and sisters, Marine Crump and Myrtle Haynes. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife of 72 years; Iola Davis, his children: Shirley(Randy Hughes) of Tupelo, MS; Dorothy (Lenton) Smith of Wren, MS; Robert(Kathy) Davis of Wren, MS; Janie White of Amory, MS; Mitchell (Hannah) Davis of Aberdeen, MS; Kenneth (Annie) Davis of Wren, MS; Phyllis (William) Ezell of Wren, MS; Lee(Latonya) Davis of Flowery Branch, GA; Brenda (Broadis) Toles of Oxford, MS; and Summer ( Rev. Frederick Adams) of Tupelo, MS, one brother, Willie Frank(Jerlene Davis) of Toledo, Ohio; two aunts, Rebecca Wren of Toledo, Ohio;and John Ester Davis, Chicago, IL. He has 31 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. "Don't worry family, I am resting in God's hands"----Robert/Daddy
