Tanya Davis, 64,passed away on Thursday, June 09, 2022 at her home. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and playing video games. She was a homemaker and non-denominational. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Johnny Bridges officiating. She is survived by three daughters, Staci Barkley (Brad Trevino) of Nashville, TN, Susie Roye (Timothy) of Baldwyn and Anna Lucas (Joshua) of Ohio; sister, Carol Coy of AZ; brothers, Gordon Coy of CO and Billy Coy of CA; (8) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Lois Terhofter Coy and a daughter, April Davis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

