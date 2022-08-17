Thomas Gene Davis, 82, resident of Dumas, passed away August 16, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Davis will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott and Bro. Tom Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Dumas Cemetery. Mr. Davis was born November 11, 1939 in Booneville to the late Roy Davis and Hattie Willard Hoague. He received his education through trade school and was married October 3, 1959 to his beloved wife, Loretta Belcher Davis, who survives. A man of many talents, Mr. Davis was employed as an auto body man, electrician, and welder throughout his life. A Christian, Mr. Davis attended First Baptist Church of Jumper town. He had many hobbies but first and foremost he loved his family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. In earlier years he enjoyed snow snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and bowling. Mr. Davis spent many days at auctions with his wife, tinkering with things around the house, and watching human birds. He had a positive impact on everyone and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be 5 PM until 7 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife, Memories will be shared by one daughter, Sherry L. Johnson(Keith) of Wellsboro, PA, one son, Thomas R. Davis of Montgomery, IL, four grandsons, Anthony Davis(Terra Kilman) of Masfield, PA, Gregory Osterhout(Leslie) of Pittsburg, PA, Keith Osterhout of Wellsbor, PA, and Brandon Davis of Montgomery, IL, two granddaughters, Brittany and Grace Davis of Montgomery, IL, three sister, two brothers, thirteen great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. He is also preceded in death by one daughter, three sisters, and three brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Davis Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
