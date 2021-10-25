Houston- Tommy Clarence "Doc" Davis, 67, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a massive stroke that he suffered on Friday, October 22, 2021. "Doc" was born April 17, 1954 to the late Augustus Evans "Doc" Davis, Sr. and the late Sara Belle Brandon. He was educated in the Houston Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1972 and furthered his education at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the 1971 Grand Slam Basketball Championship team as well as the 1972 Class A State Championship team. "Doc" was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan. He was the president of the Enon Hunting Club where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow members at the Camphouse where he spent a lot of time cooking for all to enjoy. He was a member of the Houston First United Methodist Church and was employed with Southern Tobacco Company and International Paper of Houston. Services will be held at Houston First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Bryan Gordon and Rev. Mike Childs officiating. Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith Davis, whom he married on August 10, 1985 and his daughter, Anna Katherine Davis of Houston; his twin brother, Timothy Hardin Davis of Ridgeland, MS; his nephews, Gary (Mary Pat) Hancock of Tupelo, MS, Greg (Heather) Davis of Byhalia, MS; his nieces, Cheryl Davis (Frank) Mokry of Fayetteville, GA, Linda Davis (Paul) McKinney of Ingrams Mill, MS, Brenna Catherine Davis (Clark) Trout of Oxford, MS, Magen (John) Meador of Scottsville, KY; his great niece, Hilary Claire Hancock and great nephew, Hayden Miller Palmer both of Tupelo, MS; as well as other great nieces and nephews; his father and mother-in-law, Tommy and Barbara Smith of Oxford, MS; his sister-in-law, Karen Smith of Scottsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Evans "Doc" Davis, Sr. on September 5, 1974; his mother, Sara Belle Brandon Davis on December 1, 1999; his sister, Jo Ann Davis Hancock Holloman on May 22, 2016; his brothers, Augustus Evans "Sonny" Davis, Jr. on April 7, 1981 and Jerry Brandon Davis on November 1, 1986; his nephew, John Kevin Hancock on March 1, 1991. Pallbearers will be Charlie Wooten, Charles "Boo" Allen, Randy Allen, Jerry Jenkins, Eddie Harrell, Jr., Keith Morgan, John Rogers Criddle and David Voyles. Honorary pallbearers will be, Walter Archer, John Fred Lancaster, members of the Enon Hunting Club, past and present employees of International Paper. Memorials may be made to: Houston First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 123, Houston, MS 38851 or Attn: Hospice, North Mississippi Medical Center, 4228 East President Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38801. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
